Indian Navy sends P8I surveillance aircraft in search of IAF’s AN-32 plane

The Indian Navy sent its P8I surveillance aircraft to join the mega search of the Indian Air Force’s AN-32 plane in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

The Navy took to Twitter to inform about this crucial update. “#IndianNavy Long Range Maritime Reconnaisance aircraft P8i airborne from INS Rajali, Arakonam, Tamil Nadu for the ongoing #SAR for missing @IAF_MCC #AN32 reached in area 0800h. Shall carry out EO/IR runs & Radar search @rajnathsingh @SpokespersonMoD @DefenceMinIndia @PMOIndia (sic),” the Navy’s tweet read. The surveillance aircraft joins ISRO’s satellites and Indian Army’s Unmanned Aerial Vehicles to trace the missing transport aircraft of Russian make.