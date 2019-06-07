KeralaLatest News

Kerala Floods : Pinarayi Vijayan’s foreign travel to raise flood relief fund; Expense- Rs. 4.24 lakhs, nothing so far as income

Jun 7, 2019, 06:18 am IST
Less than a minute

In a question raised by V.T. Balram on Chief Minister foreign travel expense, the CM replied that a combined total of Rs 4, 24,691 was spent which includes flight charge and DA.

The CM made a trip to the UAE requesting financial aid from NRIs for rebuilding flood hit Kerala. In the questions raised by C.F. Thomas, P.J. Joseph, Mons Joseph and Dr. N. Jayaraj on the funds received so far from the NRIs, the CM replied that nothing has been received so far.

Funds received so far from other states:

Nagaland: 1 crore

Odisha: 10 crores

Mizoram: 2 crores

Himachal Pradesh: 5 crores

Gujarat: 10 crores

West Bengal: 10 crores

Jammu Kashmir: 13 crores

Uttar Pradesh: 15 crores

Andhra Pradesh: 20 crores

Telangana: 25 crores

Till January 22, Rs 3229.25 crores was received in CMDRF. Funds distributed:

As immediate relief for 7,47,475 families, Rs 502.21 crores was given. Rs 869.79 crores were given as compensation for houses that incurred losses. For Care Home project that constructs new houses, Rs 44.92 crores were granted.

Apart from this, 6,85,184 families were given immediate assistance of Rs 10,000. For farmers, Rs 65 crores were granted.

In addition to this, the fund was spent on disaster relief camps, rehabilitation and other forms of disaster relief.

Tags

Related Articles

Links between dokha smoking and seizures, cases reported

Nov 14, 2017, 03:33 pm IST

FILE CASE AGAINST AAP SAYS BJP; BREAKING NEWS

Jun 18, 2018, 01:26 pm IST
Kaala & Race 3 to clash?

Will Rajnikanth’s ‘Kaala’ clash with Saalman Khan’s ‘Race 3’?

Apr 21, 2018, 11:37 am IST
beautiful business lady pakistan

These entrepreneurs from Pakistan are so bold and beautiful

Mar 31, 2018, 07:32 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close