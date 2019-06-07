Kerala Floods : Pinarayi Vijayan’s foreign travel to raise flood relief fund; Expense- Rs. 4.24 lakhs, nothing so far as income

In a question raised by V.T. Balram on Chief Minister foreign travel expense, the CM replied that a combined total of Rs 4, 24,691 was spent which includes flight charge and DA.

The CM made a trip to the UAE requesting financial aid from NRIs for rebuilding flood hit Kerala. In the questions raised by C.F. Thomas, P.J. Joseph, Mons Joseph and Dr. N. Jayaraj on the funds received so far from the NRIs, the CM replied that nothing has been received so far.

Funds received so far from other states:

Nagaland: 1 crore

Odisha: 10 crores

Mizoram: 2 crores

Himachal Pradesh: 5 crores

Gujarat: 10 crores

West Bengal: 10 crores

Jammu Kashmir: 13 crores

Uttar Pradesh: 15 crores

Andhra Pradesh: 20 crores

Telangana: 25 crores

Till January 22, Rs 3229.25 crores was received in CMDRF. Funds distributed:

As immediate relief for 7,47,475 families, Rs 502.21 crores was given. Rs 869.79 crores were given as compensation for houses that incurred losses. For Care Home project that constructs new houses, Rs 44.92 crores were granted.

Apart from this, 6,85,184 families were given immediate assistance of Rs 10,000. For farmers, Rs 65 crores were granted.

In addition to this, the fund was spent on disaster relief camps, rehabilitation and other forms of disaster relief.