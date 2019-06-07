Latest NewsIndia

‘Make Sanskrit official language of India’, Says NCST Chairman

Jun 7, 2019, 07:05 am IST
Less than a minute

Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) Nand Kumar Sai on Thursday said that government should make Sanskrit as the official language as it will put end to all controversies related to languages. He said that south Indian states would not object to Sanskrit, unlike Hindi.

“It’s good that you want to learn English. But you should also learn and respect your own language which is Sanskrit. Sanskrit is a complete language, while English lacks logic,” Sai said.

“Sanskrit is the oldest language of our country and it has its impact on various languages of our country. So I think Sanskrit can put an end all controversies of languages and it can be made the official language,” NCST Chairman said, adding that, he will speak to Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister soon.

Tags

Related Articles

Governor passes ordinance to hike OBC quota

Mar 10, 2019, 10:57 am IST

These girls went viral with their charming beauty in a split of a second: See that cute girl

Feb 16, 2018, 07:58 pm IST

Hot air balloon crash, one tourist killed

Jan 5, 2018, 05:03 pm IST
Elements

These are the most expensive elements in the world – See Pics

Jun 28, 2018, 01:19 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close