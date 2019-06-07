‘Make Sanskrit official language of India’, Says NCST Chairman

Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) Nand Kumar Sai on Thursday said that government should make Sanskrit as the official language as it will put end to all controversies related to languages. He said that south Indian states would not object to Sanskrit, unlike Hindi.

“It’s good that you want to learn English. But you should also learn and respect your own language which is Sanskrit. Sanskrit is a complete language, while English lacks logic,” Sai said.

“Sanskrit is the oldest language of our country and it has its impact on various languages of our country. So I think Sanskrit can put an end all controversies of languages and it can be made the official language,” NCST Chairman said, adding that, he will speak to Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister soon.