MenToo: Karan Oberoi’s bail plea to be heard today

It has been one month since when Karan Oberoi was sent to judicial custody over the rape and extortion charges that has been asserted by his co-star and lover. The bail plea was presented before the Bombay High Court on Thursday.

It has been reported that the case hearing was postponed as the Public Prosecutor asked for more time to go through the papers.

Karan’s lawyer, Dinesh Tiwari, told BT, “The public prosecutor has asked for time, saying that he wants to go through the papers. We objected to it on the grounds that Karan is in custody without there being a prima facie case against him. The judge has postponed the case for Friday.”

He added, “We have written a number of letters and also filed an application in the magistrate court, requesting them to seize the complainant’s mobile phone and produce the said video (which she claims to have been recorded by Karan while he raped her) and chats. What is preventing them from looking into it?”

When the case was rejected by the Dinoshi Sessions Court the case had undergone many twists.

The twist of events began when the complainer asserted that she was attacked by two people who came on bike when she was on a morning walk.According to the complaint, the men attacked her with a sharp object and threatened to throw acid on her face.

During the inquiry it was asserted that , the complainant’s lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan’s allegedly involvement in the attack, later on he was arrested by Oshiwara police on Monday. It has been revealed that at least one of the accused is related to Khan.