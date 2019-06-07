“Pinarayi Vijayan Deserves an Oscar or a Nobel For this Shameless Act” Check Out What Made Vinu V John Angry

Kerala Government’s initiative to rebuild the state post the ravages of the floods is soon acquiring the tag of being very ineffective. We are getting close to a year since the floods have wreaked havoc across the south Indian state and yet there are many, who is still to get, even the basic, primary assistance of Rs 10000.

The much talked about Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan’s trip to Foreign nations to find funds for reconstruction has hardly proved to be fruitful, as revealed by the government’s reply to a question raised in the assembly by a few UDF MLAs. The reply has come after a wait of almost four months and it has been understood that no substantial amount has been raised by the Government through their foreign trips and the state treasury has incurred the loss of over Rs 4 Lakhs as travel and other expenses of C.M and his secretary.

Asianet news channel took the topic for its prime time debate yesterday and the anchor Vinu V John who headed the discussion couldn’t hold back his disappointment about Government’s failed policies. CPI(M) leader and Ranni MLA Raju tried to defend his party, as he blamed the UDF for allegedly creating obstructions for the foreign trips of other ministers to raise funds. He was implying that if the centre had let more ministers to go to these Gulf nations, they could have found more money.

But Vinu was quick to respond as he said” Since only the C.M went to these nations, only 3.75 lakhs Rs were spent. If 20 ministers too had left, if we consider the ticket amount of their business class travel, this would have become a huge amount. The intervention of the centre helped the expense to be limited at Rs 3.75 lakhs”.

Towards the latter part of the discussion, Vinu also had some harsh criticisms for the government’s order to spent the fund meant for flood relief to modify the building of Law Academy authorities- Lakshmi Nair- Narayanan Nair family at Punnen road. The building is already facing a vigilance enquiry and Law Academy and Lakshmi Nair had caught themselves in a lot of controversies a few months before.