Priyanka Chopra, who is in Mumbai for a short while, was spotted at producer Siddharth Roy Kapur’s office in Mumbai.

Reportedly, the 36-year-old actress is set to shoot for a song for her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink in Mumbai.And that’s the reason she met producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Priyanka Chopra was accompanied by her mom Madhu Chopra.Priyanka wore an olive green dress for her outing.