Rajasthan BJP chief targets Mughal emperor Akbar, triggers row; Details Inside

Madan Lal Saini who is the BJP Cheif from Rajasthan has claimed that the Mughal emperor Akbar tried to misbehave with a Bikaner queen in an all-women Meena Bazaar. He has also asserted the the emperor used to assulat her frequenlty.

The assertion made by Saini has created criticism from congress, where they accused the state BJP of creating communal disharmony.

“The entire world knows that Akbar organised ‘Meena Bazaars’ where only women worked. Men were not permitted to visit them. But Akbar used to visit them in disguise to commit ‘dushkarm’,” claimed Saini.

While talking to the media reporters he again asserted that the same has been recorded in the pages of history.

The Congress vice president Archana Sharma has criticized Saini’s remarks. she has asserted that “The entire country is proud of Maharana Pratap’s valour and people imitate his values but the BJP leader has presented a distorted history which creates enmity in society and leads to its disintegration,”

It is the Opposition’s responsibility to maintain harmony in the society, she said, adding the BJP leader’s statement is highly condemnable.