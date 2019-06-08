Union Minister Giriraj Singh compares Mamata Banerjee to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday likened Mamata Banerjee to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“She plays the role of Kim Jong Un, that those who raise voices will be killed and no one will be allowed to take out a ‘Vijay Yatra’,” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries also came down heavily on the West Bengal Chief Minister for refusing to attend a meeting of Niti Aayog to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 15.

“The way in which Mamata Banerjee is governing, it seems she doesn’t believe in Constitution. She doesn’t consider the PM as PM. She doesn’t want to come in the system. The people have decided that her countdown has begun now, people want development,” Singh said.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee refused to attend a meeting of Niti Aayog saying it is ‘fruitless’ as the body has no financial powers to support state plans.