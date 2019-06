The Uttarakhand police have informed that two engineering students drowned in Garudtal lake in Nainital, Uttarakhand. The bodies of the students were recovered by the State Disaster Response Force.

The deceased were identified as Akshay Dharamwal and Ritesh Verma both aged 21 years. They were B.Tech students at a private university in Nainital district.

They went for a picnic with some other friends on Saturday evening to Garudtal. The duo went into deep water and drowned.