3 coaches of Silchar- Thiruvananthapuram Express catch fire

Three coaches of Silchar-Thiruvananthapuram Superfast Express caught fire on Sunday morning at Silchar railway station in Assam. Nobody was injured in the incident. The fire broke out from a sleeper class compartment adjacent to the pantry car of the train.

Assam: Fire broke out in 3 coaches of Silchar-Trivandrum Express at Silchar Railway Station this morning pic.twitter.com/FjQLG4bp5I — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2019

The train arrived from Thiruvananthapuram at midnight on Saturday. The train will depart from Silchar on Tuesday morning. The train was stationed at the pit line.

Passengers witnessed fire in one of the coaches but later it spread to other two coaches and the flames went higher.

The reason for the fire has not been known yet but it has been suspected that the fire catches in the train from the cylinder in the pantry car.