“Amit Shah principal of college in which Prashant Kishor is still students” says Kailash Vijayvargiya

Jun 9, 2019, 11:52 am IST
Taking a dig at TMC chief Mamata Banerjee for engaging election strategist Prashant Kishor for the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls, the BJP said he is not a bigger strategist than its President Amith Shah.

The BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya asserted that the people of Benhal have lost confidence in Chief Minister Mamatha and nothing can turn the tide

Shah is a bigger poll strategist than Kishor and as far as election strategy is concerned, the BJP chief “is the principal of the college in which Kishor is still a student”, Vijayvargiya, who is a BJP general secretary and the party’s in-charge for West Bengal, told PTI.

“The people of Bengal have lost their confidence in Mamata Banerjee. They have made up their mind to oust Banerjee and the TMC. Now, no poll strategist will be able to turn the tide,” Vijayvargiya  added.

