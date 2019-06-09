Avengers Endgame star Chirs Pratt marries Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Daughter Katherine

The actor Chirss patt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger have finnly married in a gathering that has been described as an intimate and very romantic setting ceremony.

The couple tied knot in California which is near Santa Barbara according to the reports.

Guests in attendance included Pratt’s 6-year-old son Jack, her siblings — brothers Patrick and Christopher, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and Schwarzenegger family friend (and Pratt’s Parks and Recreation co-star) Rob Lowe.

“You can tell today is the happiest day for Katherine. She hasn’t stopped smiling. And Chris seems giddy with excitement. The whole family took wedding photos, including her parents Maria (Shriver) and Arnold (Schwarzenegger). Everyone just looked so happy one media house from the spot reported.