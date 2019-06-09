Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

BJP-TMC workers clash in West Bengal leaves 5 dead

Jun 9, 2019, 11:04 am IST
Less than a minute

Four BJP workers were shot dead bu members of the TMC in Basirhat. The allegation was made by Mukul Roy.

One TMC member was also killed.

The death took place during the incident in the clash between the workers of the two parties in the city of north 24 Paragans.

The removal of the party flags has lead to the incident

BJP’s Mukul Roy alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has unleashed a “reign of terror” in West Bengal.

“TMC goons attacked BJP workers and 4 of our workers were shot dead in Sandeshkhali, Basirhat. Their leader and Chief Minister is indulging in a reign of terror, we have sent a message to Home Minister Amit Shah ji, Kailash Vijayvargiya ji, and our state leaders,” said Roy.

He has also asserted that he will sent a report to the Home Minister Amith Shah.

Widespread violence involving the BJP and TMC was reported during the Lok Sabha election.

Despite the polls have come to a close the parties are still at dispute.

In the election which as deeply spoiled by the violence, the BJP has made a hostile attack in TMC territory by Winning 18 seats

Tags

Related Articles

Dangal fame Sana Shaikh post yet another seducing `Shameless Selfie’

Nov 12, 2017, 10:55 am IST

Disha Patani in Sexy Monokini, Like the One Worn by Sunny Leone: See Pics

Jul 19, 2018, 09:20 pm IST
Amit Shah vs Siddaramaiah

Who has edge here in this Siddaramaiah-Amit Shah campaign Congress or BJP?

Apr 4, 2018, 11:12 am IST

Rajamouli’s film starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan starts rolling

Nov 19, 2018, 11:16 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close