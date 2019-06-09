BJP-TMC workers clash in West Bengal leaves 5 dead

Four BJP workers were shot dead bu members of the TMC in Basirhat. The allegation was made by Mukul Roy.

One TMC member was also killed.

The death took place during the incident in the clash between the workers of the two parties in the city of north 24 Paragans.

The removal of the party flags has lead to the incident

BJP’s Mukul Roy alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has unleashed a “reign of terror” in West Bengal.

“TMC goons attacked BJP workers and 4 of our workers were shot dead in Sandeshkhali, Basirhat. Their leader and Chief Minister is indulging in a reign of terror, we have sent a message to Home Minister Amit Shah ji, Kailash Vijayvargiya ji, and our state leaders,” said Roy.

He has also asserted that he will sent a report to the Home Minister Amith Shah.

Widespread violence involving the BJP and TMC was reported during the Lok Sabha election.

Despite the polls have come to a close the parties are still at dispute.

In the election which as deeply spoiled by the violence, the BJP has made a hostile attack in TMC territory by Winning 18 seats