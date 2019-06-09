Eight killed in road accident at Palakkad

Eight people were killed in a road accident at Thannisherry, Palakkad. The mishap occured as an ambulance in which they were travelling collided with a mini lorry. The ambulance was carrying people to the district hospital in Palakkad from Nenmara. The mini lorry was carrying fish.

The people in the ambulance were earlier met with an accident. The car they were travelling met with an accident. They were given primary treatment at Nenmara and were transferred to Palakkad. They belong to Pattmabi and was on a picnic to Nelliyampathi.

Those travelling in the ambulance died. They were identified as Nassar, Fawas, Ummer, Farookh, Shafi and Subair. They are all natives of Pattambi. Ambulance driver Sudheer belonging to Nenmara and Shafi also died.