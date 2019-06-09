Four persons were killed when a boundary wall was collapsed at vegetable market; Details Inside

Four persons were killed when a boundary wall of an abandoned rice mill collapsed in a crowded vegetable market at Alasua in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district on Sunday morning.

The incident took place when the vendors were sitting close to the six-foot high wall made of laterite stone blocks. Some people had also parked their vehicles close to the wall.

The four persons, all vendors, died on the spot while 11 escaped with minor injuries. Five are feared trapped under the debris which is being cleared by the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force personnel.

Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital is where the injured persons were rushed immediately to