French Open Tennis: Rafael Nadal faces Dominic Thiem in men’s singles final

Jun 9, 2019, 07:54 pm IST
In Tennis, the second-seeded Spanish player Rafael Nadal will face Austria’s fourth-seeded Dominic Thiem in the Men’s singles final of French Open Tennis.

In the last year also both the players clashed for the title in Roland Garros. Last year Nadal has beat Thiem.

Thiem defeated Novak Djokovic in the semifinal. Nadal beat Swiss player Roger Federer in the semi.

In the men’s doubles final, German pair of Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies beat Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin 6-2, 7-6.

