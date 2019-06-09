French Open Tennis: Rafael Nadal wins singles title

In Tennis, Spanish ace player Rafael Nadal has won the French Open men’s singles title in Roland Garros. He defeated Austrian player Dominic Thiem. The 33-year-old Nadal beat 25-year-old Thiem by 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.
This is Nadal’s 12th French Open title and the 18th major of his career. Now he is near to Roger Federer’s record 20.
Last year also Nadal has defeated Thiem.
