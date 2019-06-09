Latest NewsSports

French Open Tennis: Rafael Nadal wins singles title

Jun 9, 2019, 10:43 pm IST
In Tennis, Spanish ace player Rafael Nadal has won the French Open men’s singles title in Roland Garros. He defeated Austrian player Dominic Thiem. The 33-year-old Nadal beat 25-year-old Thiem by 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

This is Nadal’s 12th French Open title and the 18th major of his career. Now he is near to Roger Federer’s record 20.

Last year also Nadal has defeated Thiem.

