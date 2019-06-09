Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

“I know that the Prime Minister will not treat Kerala the same way he treats Uttar Pradesh” says Rahul Gandhi

Jun 9, 2019, 02:54 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi was on his three day thanksgiving tour in Kerala’s Waynad. This time too the Congress President took jibe at PM Modi and termed his as extreme bias. Gandhi who was leading a roadshow in the Kozhikode has asserted that PM Modi would not treat Kerala and Uttar Pradesh’s varanasi as equals.

“I know that the Prime Minister will not treat Kerala the same way he treats Uttar Pradesh. He can come here and say whatever he wants – that Kerala is Varanasi – but I know because the CPM (Communist Party of India – Marxist) is ruling and wherever the Congress is ruling, the Prime Minister will not treat this as a normal state of the country.”
Attacking PM Modi, Gandhi said, “For him (PM Modi) you either follow the ideology of RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) or you are not an Indian.” Rahul asserted.

On Saturday too Gandhi mocked Modi, accused him of Using Poison to spread hatred among citizens.

“At the national level we’re fighting poison. Mr Narendra Modi uses poison, I’m using a strong word but Mr Narendra Modi uses poison of hatred to divide this country. He uses anger and hatred to divide the people of this country.” he asserted.

He also took to the people and asked to fight Narendra Modi and hate with love

