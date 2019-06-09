“ICC World Cup Ind vs Aus”; India win toss and selected batting first

India won the toss and selected to bat first against Australia in the match which is progressing at Kennington Oval.

India would be looking forward for another win, in their second match and had emerged victorious in the previous and first match against South Africa.

Team news from The Oval. Both sides are unchanged from their wins earlier in the week.#INDvAUS #CWC19 #TeamIndia #CmonAussie pic.twitter.com/SlxhR0DKtZ — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 9, 2019

India being the two time World cup holder is fighting against the five time winner Australia and it is for the second time kohili is leading India in a 50 over World cup Match

This is the 14th match of the season