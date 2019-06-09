India asks Pakistan to exempt Narendra Modi’s flight for to attend SCO meeting

India now made a request to Pakistan that Prime Minister Narendra Modi have to be allowed to fly through their airspace to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Kyrgyzstan’s capital, Bishkek.

The meeting will be conducted on June 13 and 14 , Even though the restrictions it had imposed on flights from and through the country, according to government sources, the Indian government is expecting a approval from .

After imposing a ban on all flights following India’s air strikes in Balakot deep inside its territory, Pakistan has lifted restrictions on the use of its airspace for most carriers and opened only two out of 11 routes through its southern parts for flights to and from India.