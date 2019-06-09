Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

India-built Coastal Surveillance Radar System inaugurated by PM Modi and President Solih

Jun 9, 2019, 02:02 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohmed Solih have inaugurated the Coastal surveillance Radar system together.

The radar system was built by India and a training facility of the Maldives National Defense Force.

The inauguration achieves great significance as China sees Maldives as key to its Maritime silk Road Project in the Indian Ocean, as it has already acquired the Hambantota Port in sri lanka.

The CSRS is the primary reason for the Integrated Coastal Surveillance System. The programme aims to create a network of information and maritime domain awareness in the strategic Indian Ocean region.

The defense officials has asserted that India has an older version of these radars.

The joint inauguration came as the two countries signed six agreements. The two sides have also signed a technical agreement on sharing white shipping information between the Indian Navy and the Maldives National Defense Force.

The relations between  the  two  nations  deteriorated after the then President Abdulla Yameen imposed emergency on February 5 last year.

Tags

Related Articles

Football referee killed in car accident

Oct 14, 2017, 08:08 pm IST

Senior Congress leader quits from party to join BJP

Mar 31, 2019, 01:56 pm IST

The government considers using AI for national security and military purposes

Aug 1, 2018, 07:14 pm IST
Gold price rises again in Kerala

Check out today’s gold rate in Thiruvananthapuram

Jan 1, 2019, 10:17 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close