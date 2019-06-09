India-built Coastal Surveillance Radar System inaugurated by PM Modi and President Solih

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohmed Solih have inaugurated the Coastal surveillance Radar system together.

The radar system was built by India and a training facility of the Maldives National Defense Force.

The inauguration achieves great significance as China sees Maldives as key to its Maritime silk Road Project in the Indian Ocean, as it has already acquired the Hambantota Port in sri lanka.

The CSRS is the primary reason for the Integrated Coastal Surveillance System. The programme aims to create a network of information and maritime domain awareness in the strategic Indian Ocean region.

The defense officials has asserted that India has an older version of these radars.

The joint inauguration came as the two countries signed six agreements. The two sides have also signed a technical agreement on sharing white shipping information between the Indian Navy and the Maldives National Defense Force.

The relations between the two nations deteriorated after the then President Abdulla Yameen imposed emergency on February 5 last year.