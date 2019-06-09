“India will contribute to the conservation of Maldives’ Friday Mosque” asserts PM Modi

Maldives’ Friday Mosque which is a unique place of worship made of coral will be conserved by India along with Maldives. asserted the PM . He has asserted that India will be contributed to the conservation of the Friday Mosque.

Mr. Modi was addressing the Muslim-majority country’s Parliament “The People’s Majlis”, and made the announcement.

Maldives parliament has asserted that India is sharing good strong relation which is older than history.

He said India will contribute to the conservation of Maldives’ Friday Mosque also known as Hukuru Miskiy.

There is no such mosque elsewhere in the world like this historical mosque made up of coral,” Mr. Modi said.

Modi arrived in the Maldives after re electing as prime Minister to strengthen the bilateral ties. Giving emphasis to the neighborhood First policy