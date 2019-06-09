Kerala Flood to be portrayed on Silver screen: First look poster released

National Award winning, veteran director Jayaraj’s new movie Raudram’s first look poster will release soon. This is seventh in the line of his navarasa series.

The first look poster will be released by young actor Tovino Thomas on Monday says the director in his facebook page.

The movie is based on the flood that the state survived in last year. The movie is produced by Dr. Suresh Kumar Muttathu under the banner of Prakriti Pictures. DOP- Nikhil S Praveen, Editor- Jinu Sobha, Music- Sachin Sankar Mannath.

Bhayanakam starring Ranji Paniker was his last film which won National Award for Best Cinematography and Best direction in 2017. The movie also received two state awards.

The two major events that shook the state are being told as stories. The movie Virus directed by Ashique Abu based on Nipah virus attack is running successfully.