Likely Eid Al Adha date revealed

International Astronomical Centre situated in Abu Dhabi revealed that this years’ Eid Al Adha may fall on August 11, Sunday.

The Director of the Centre, Eng Mohammed Shawkat has said that there will no dispute over the sighting of ‘New Moon (Helal)of the lunar month of Zul Hijjah. He said that most Arab and Muslim countries will sight the Helal of Zul Hijjah on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, member of the Arab Union for Space and Astronomy Sciences (Auas), said the new moon of the lunar month of Zul Hijjah, is expected to be on Thursday, August 1, around 7:11 am. Therefore, the first day of the month of Zul Hijjah is predicted to fall on Friday, August 2, and Eid Al Adha will be on Sunday, August 11, Jarwan said.

Every year Saudi Arabia will announce the sighting of the new moon of Zul Hijjah and all other countries accept it.