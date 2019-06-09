‘Online Begging’: A woman makes this whopping amount in 17 days

A woman has made a whopping amount in just 17 days, by not doing any job, but by only begging. Yes, she made a whopping amount by begging but in a new style ‘Online Begging’.

She promoted herself as a victim of a failed marriage on social media platforms and exploit the kindness and generosity of the people to make a big amount. She has made around UAE Dirham 184,000 in just 17 days. The incident occurred in the UAE.

The Dubai police informed media that “a foreign national women ” have created accounts in social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. She through this social media handles began to beg for her living expenses and to raise her children.

Knowing this her husband a GCC national, lodged a complaint on the Dubai Police. After investigation, the Dubai police found that her children were actually living with her husband for many years.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of the Dubai Police’s criminal investigation department (CID has also revealed that the police has arrested 128 beggars during Ramadan. This includes 108 visitors, 19 residents and one GCC national. The total money confiscated from them was over Dh38,000.

Captain Abdullah Al Shehhi, deputy director of the Dubai Police’s cyber crime department, informed that begging via online channels is punishable with imprisonment and/or a fine of between Dh250,000 to Dh50,000.