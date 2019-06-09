The arduous Siachen life of soldiers : Video

The frozen juice packet can be opened only by struggling with a knife, eggs are either thrown to the table or break using bricks, and same is the case with vegetables. This may seem to be a fantasy story but this is the life of soldiers in Siachen the highest war front in the world.

The video showing soldier’s struggles were put by the Indian army said that it’s not easy to live in -40 and -70 degrees. The video has gone viral immediately.

Even if the army has food it’s very tough to consume it. A soldier is seen using a hammer to break the packet. They exchange humor but the video will make the viewer definitely sad for those who serve them unconditionally.

Siachen camp is situated above 20000 MSL. Climate is the major opponent for soldiers there. -600C is the current temperature. The camp is fully covered by snow. India took hold of this region in 1984 through Operation Mekhadhooth. This is a strategic zone hence high security is provided here.