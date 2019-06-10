Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

16-year-old girl allegedly raped by a cleric inside madrassa , arrested

Jun 10, 2019, 01:47 pm IST
A 16 year old was allegedly raped by a Muslim cleric inside the premises of a madrassa.

“Today afternoon we have received the information that a female student of madrassa had accused a Muslim cleric of rape.” asserted the Circle officer RK Chaturvedi.

It has been reported that the cleric is a teacher at the madrassa. The case was registered under the sections 376, 506 of IPC and POSCO act.

The victim has been sent or medical.

The incident comes at time when Uttar Pradesh criticized for crime against minor girls including the killing of two and a half years old girl – Twinkle Sharma – in Aligarh over some financial dispute with her father. T

