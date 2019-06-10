32-yr-old man killed over Rs100 bet in Mobile game Ludo; 4 arrested

The victim who has been killed in Bangalore over betting in a mobile fancy game Ludo is now identified as Mohammed Ali Shaahib. It has been asserted that the man was stabbed by his friend called Sheik Milan.

Mohammed Ali according to the police report is hailing from West Bengal and is currently employed as fabrication worker.

Police assert the incident that the mishap happened after 10 pm when Milan and Shahib were playing ludo on their mobile phone and had placed a bet of Rs 200. The group was playing at a place near Ilyas Nagar within the limits of Kumaraswamy Police Station.

“After attacking Shaahib, he called the other accused, Nayaz, Ajju and two others to the spot. All the five then assaulted the victim, stabbed him behind the ear and escaped. A profusely bleeding Milan was shifted to a nearby hospital and from there to another hospital in Jayanagar enroute to which he died,”asserted the police officer.

The murder took place after Shaahib rolled the dice although it was Milan’s turn. Milan reportedly brought out a knife from his pocket. He then reportedly slit Shaahib’s and ears, which made him bleed heavily.

The victim has two children and a wife residing in West Bengal