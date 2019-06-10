500 men try to force women dancers to strip during cultural event ; arrested 2 persons; Details Inside

It was alleged that a mob of over 500 men had tried to force woman dancers in a troop to strip during the cultural programme in Kamrup district which is in Assam.

It has been asserted that the police had arrested two person involved in the incident.

The arrested were Shahrukh Khan and Subahan Khan. The complaint was lodged by the cultural troupe aganist the organizers of the Programme.

The PTI had reported that the event was held at a village under the Chaygaon Police Station limits.

The report says that the women dancers were asked and forced by the mob that they should strip and dance in the show. Some dancers who were managed to escape from the stage was attacked by stone pelting.

The organizers had sold tickets to people at very high rates claiming that the troupe was coming from Coochbehar in West Bengal to perform strip dances on Friday.

Police have started inquiry and arrested two involved in organizing the event