“After 25 years, I have decided to move on ” Yuvraj Singh

The Yuvaraj Singh on Monday announced the retirement from International cricket. The hit-man was once enigmatic in his career especially during the 2011 World cup Triumph and fought hard battle with cancer.

After 25 years, I have decided to move on. Cricket has given me everything and is the reason why I stand here today,” the 37-year-old Yuvraj said addressing the media here. he asserted.

“I was extremely lucky to play 400 games for India. I could have never imagined it when I first started playing cricket,” he added.during the press meet.

Yuvaraj's career includes 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for India. He put together 1900 runs in the longest format and 8701 in the one day.

It was a love-hate relationship with this game. I can’t explain what it really means to me. This game taught me to fight. I have failed more times than I succeeded and I will never give up,” he asserted during the announcement.