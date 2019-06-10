Amit Shah likely to stay in this position till October polls

The Union home minister who is also the BJP president Amit Shah will he continuing as head of the party till the Assembly polls in three states Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Haryana — are over later this year.

Other than these mentioned BJP ruled states, the elections in Jammu and Kashmir which is under presidential rule since December 2018 will be also taking place towards the eve end of this year.

It has been asserted that there are inner opinions from BJP and RSS that Amith Shah must continue to lead the party till next Assembly election.

Sangh Parivar has asserted that they like to continue the current leadership that had started with the Lok Sabha elections