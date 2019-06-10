Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Asaduddin Owaisi says the reason why Rahul Gandhi was won in Wayand ; Details Inside

Jun 10, 2019, 12:04 pm IST
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi has claimed that the Congress President Rahul Gandhi had a win in Wayand due to the Muslim population in Wayand.

He has asserted that there are about 40 percent population of Muslims in the area and this has added to the congress incarnate.

While addressing the public gathering on Sunday he has asserted that

“On 15 August 1947, our elders thought that this will be a new India. That India will be of Azad, Gandhi, Nehru, Ambedkar and of crores of their followers. I am still hopeful of getting our place in the country. We don’t want alms, we don’t want to survive on your alms,”.

Rahul gandhi who netted 7,05,034 votes in Wayand had 4,31,063 votes against his close rival PP Suneer of LDF

