Chief Minister declares holiday for Schools and Colleges

Jun 10, 2019, 02:43 pm IST
Karnataka has declared a holiday for schools, colleges and government offices in the state on Monday and three-day mourning till Wednesday, as a mark of respect to Jnanpith awardee, multi-lingual actor and noted writer Girish Karnad, who died here earlier in the day, an official said.

“The state government has declared holiday for all schools, colleges and offices for the day (Monday) and three-day mourning till June 12 as a mark of respect to Karnad,” the official of the Chief Minister’s Office told IANS.

