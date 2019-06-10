Deepika Singh Rajawat : The face of Indian conscience

Deepika Singh Rajawat, the name became familiar to a common Indian when she took up the Kathua case. Today the controversial case got its climax and the brickbats now turns to bouquet for her relentless effort.

Deepika says that she has been receiving death threats since she took up the case. Relatives, friends and colleagues distanced themselves from her family. Belonging to a Kashmiri Pandit family her act of taking up the case of a Muslim was considered anti- national. Even the child’s family accused that she was not appearing regularly for the hearing. Despite all the hurdles her truth became victorious today. In her Facebook post she announces that a book about her experiences during the trial is under process. It will be published within a month.

Deepika fought brave heartedly. She was also verbally abused and intimidated. However she stood with the truth. We salute you Ma’am, it was indeed a poetic justice when you fought for the Kathua child.

https://www.facebook.com/deepika.singhrajawat