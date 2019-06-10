Defaming Post on UP CM ;Wife of the journalist arrested moves to apex court

The wife of the journalist who had been arrested by the police for sharing an objectionable post against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has now moved to the apex court for getting bail.

The Supreme Court, however, has decided to hear the matter on Tuesday.

Her lawyer told the court that Kanojia was “unceremoniously arrested by the UP police and it is illegal. Please take up the case today itself.”

The petition claims that necessary legal guidelines were not followed during the arrest and therefore it is illegal asserts the petiton

The man is identified as Pradant Kanojia and has been filed a FIR against him by the sub-inspector Vikas kumar at Hazratganj police station

It was alleged that the accused has made “objectionable comments against the CM and tried to malign his image”.

It was Lucknow police who has issued a press release confirming the arrest.

Cases charged aganist him are IPC sections 500 (defamation), 505 (public mischief) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.