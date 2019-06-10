DMK leader and Ex-Puducherry Chief Minister R.V. Janakiraman passes away

The former Puducherry Chief Minister and DMK leader R V Janakriaman passed away in Monday.

It has been asserted that he is 79 years old and His body will be kept at his residence on Ambour Salai till Tuesday 7 a. m

DMK president M K Stalin will attend the funeral according to the reports.

Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and the Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam had visited the former Chief Minister’s residence.

Jankairaman also worked as the PA of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi before being deputed to Puducherry for developing the party.