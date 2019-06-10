Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Do you know how many luxury duplex flats are waiting for newly elected Lok Sabha MPs ? Details Inside

Jun 10, 2019, 10:09 am IST
Less than a minute

Thirty-six brand new four bedroom duplex flats with a modular kitchen along with an office area are assigned for the newly elected MP’s in the North Avenue in Lutyens’ Delhi.

The flats which offer the view of  Rashtrapathi Bhavan will be handed over to the Lok Sabha Secretariat by June-end,asserts the senior government officials.

It has been reported that the buildings are equipped with solar panels.

“The flats have been constructed at a cost of around ?80 crore against the sanctioned cost of ?92 crore,” he says. The Central Public Works Department started the work in October 2017 after demolishing the old flats built several decades ago. asserted the central govt official.

“According to the plan, the old flats located in South and North Avenues which were built a long time ago, will be demolished in a phased manner and new ones will be constructed there,” he added.

It has to be noted that more than 250 of the MPs selected are newbies.

The govt has made that possible for for the accommodation for the 350 MPs till they are provided full time residences.

Tags

Related Articles

Birthday card from wife who died of cancer

Shocking..!! Man Receives Birthday Card Every Year From Wife Who Died Of Cancer

Apr 29, 2018, 11:38 am IST

Patidar community angry over Congress candidate list: Staged protest

Nov 20, 2017, 04:46 pm IST

This Woman Has “Decided” to Stay Pregnant For 260 Weeks…Know more about it!!!!

Dec 8, 2017, 06:21 am IST

Sony launches Xperia L2 with wide-angle selfie camera

Jan 8, 2018, 07:09 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close