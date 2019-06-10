Do you know how many luxury duplex flats are waiting for newly elected Lok Sabha MPs ? Details Inside

Thirty-six brand new four bedroom duplex flats with a modular kitchen along with an office area are assigned for the newly elected MP’s in the North Avenue in Lutyens’ Delhi.

The flats which offer the view of Rashtrapathi Bhavan will be handed over to the Lok Sabha Secretariat by June-end,asserts the senior government officials.

It has been reported that the buildings are equipped with solar panels.

“The flats have been constructed at a cost of around ?80 crore against the sanctioned cost of ?92 crore,” he says. The Central Public Works Department started the work in October 2017 after demolishing the old flats built several decades ago. asserted the central govt official.

“According to the plan, the old flats located in South and North Avenues which were built a long time ago, will be demolished in a phased manner and new ones will be constructed there,” he added.

It has to be noted that more than 250 of the MPs selected are newbies.

The govt has made that possible for for the accommodation for the 350 MPs till they are provided full time residences.