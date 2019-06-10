Employees are not allowed to wear slippers, Trimmed moustaches and tucked-in shirts mandatory”; Bank of Baroda’s guidelines

The Bank of Bardoa sets guidelines and limits not fro money transaction and loan but for looking smart and hairlines.

The bank which recently had merged with Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank and became the third largest lender of the country has sent out a letter to all the branch staf in the Bhuj region, asking them to look smart with jaw dropping instructions on grooming and appearance during working hours.

“It is always to look smart for each and every employee,” says a letter from the bank’s HR department, addressed to all branches and offices in the region.

It has been noticed during branch inspections that many employees are not wearing clean and well-ironed clothes; employees are not shaving properly, shoes are not polished, hair not properly trimmed. Shirt not properly tucked in. It is also observed that employees are not coming to branch as per branch timing.” asserted in the letter.

And the final straw: “Employees are coming to branch in slippers.”

In the later part of the letter sets 11 guide lines for the employees which asks the employees to look and wear smart.