Fake Bank Accounts Case : Former Pakistan president arrested by NAB

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday arrested Asif Ali Zardari, a former president and co-chairperson of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), in the fake bank accounts case.

A team of NAB officials reached the Zardari House in the federal capital hours after a bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) — comprising Justices Amir Farooq and Moshin Akhtar Kayani — had rejected a plea filed by Zardari and his sister, Faryal Talpur, seeking an extension in their interim bail in the fake bank accounts case.

In the orders it issued, the IHC allowed the NAB to arrest Zardari and Talpur, both of whom, now, have the option to appeal the order in the Supreme Court.

The case pertains to transactions worth hundreds of millions of rupees to the two leaders’ private companies, allegedly, through fake bank accounts.

Earlier, a team of NAB officials informed the speaker of the National Assembly at the Parliament House of Asif Ali Zardari’s arrest warrants.