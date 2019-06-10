Haryana explosion; Two Chinese nationals among three killed

Three persons including two Chineese nationals were burnt to death as a result of the boiler explosion that happened in the animal feed manufacturing unit in Nuh’s industrial area.

The victims were identified as Jin Jin Yang, production enginner Jang yang, and operator Vicky Rajput.

Vicky is the resident of Sohna in Gurugram.

“Vicky was carrying out some welding to repair the boiler and the two Chinese nationals were standing close to him when the boiler exploded causing the fire. All three were engulfed in the flames and died on the spot,” said the police officer Sangeetha kalia.

The company is a manufacturer, wholesaler and trader of animal and poultry feed.

It was later determined that the mishap happened as there were no proper maintenance of the boiler “A case will be registered against the management. We are trying to procure documents about the periodic maintenance of the boiler,” said Ms. Kalia. added

Five fire tenders from Nuh and Sohna were called to put out the fire. Locals claimed that the fire tenders took 30 minutes to reach the spot.

deceased bodies were sent to Shahid Hasan Khan medical college for post-mortem.