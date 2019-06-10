Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Indian-American arrested in the US for threatening a person with a BB gun

Jun 10, 2019, 11:12 am IST
Less than a minute

An Indian-American was arrested in the US for threatening a person with a BB gun, the incident had let several people injured.

The suspect has been identified as Aftabjit Singh who is 38years old took the gun out after another person allegedly threatened his “Significant other” asserted the police.

The police booked the suspect and took his BB Gun

BB gun is that type of gun carrying metallic ball projectiles.

Singh has been charged with the illegal possession o a BB Gun, carrying a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.

It is asserted that his due will be in court on Monday.

“It was later determined that the gun was not a real handgun, but an imitation pistol that Singh identified as a BB gun,” the news report said.

Tags

Related Articles

Scientists have successfully 3D printed electronics on the human hand

Apr 27, 2018, 04:59 pm IST
shefin-hadi

Hadiya should ask to PFI leaders about “Whether the freedom of Indian Constitution will get in other countries” ,says Hameed Chennamangaloor

Mar 30, 2018, 08:12 pm IST

Here you can find few of the most handsome men of the world, including an Indian

Feb 18, 2018, 01:49 pm IST

J&K: Overall 76.9% polling recorded in 6th Phase of Panchayat elections

Dec 1, 2018, 10:51 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close