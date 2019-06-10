Indian-American arrested in the US for threatening a person with a BB gun

An Indian-American was arrested in the US for threatening a person with a BB gun, the incident had let several people injured.

The suspect has been identified as Aftabjit Singh who is 38years old took the gun out after another person allegedly threatened his “Significant other” asserted the police.

The police booked the suspect and took his BB Gun

BB gun is that type of gun carrying metallic ball projectiles.

Singh has been charged with the illegal possession o a BB Gun, carrying a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.

It is asserted that his due will be in court on Monday.

“It was later determined that the gun was not a real handgun, but an imitation pistol that Singh identified as a BB gun,” the news report said.