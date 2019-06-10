Kathua rape case: Verdict is out

Three convicts have been sentenced to life time imprisonment in Kathua rape case which instigated the consciousness of Indian society. The main accused Sanjeev Ram, his friends Parvesh Kumar and Deepak Bajuria were convicted by the Pathankot Special court. The three police officers; Sureendar Varma, Tilak Raj, Anad Dutta, who destroyed the evidence has been sentenced to five years. There were eight accused in the case.

Vishal Sanjeev Ram’s son was acquitted because of lack of evidence. Another one a juvenile was not included in the trials. The verdict comes after sixteen months. The girl belonged to a nomadic tribe and she went missing on January 10th 2018. Her body was found on 17th which was abandoned after gang rape. The police report says that the intention behind the murder was to frighten the nomadic community thereby forcing them to move from the place. The girl was kept in the temple where she was given drugs. She raped by the culprits for four days. The incident created many communal riots in the region. Media and the nation responded sharply against the accused.