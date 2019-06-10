Kerala man stabbed to death, another injured in Israel

A fifty five year old Indian national hailing from Kerala has been stabbed to death and another person was severely injured as a result of the quarrel that broke out among the tenants residing in an apartment in Israel’s Tel Aviv city,

The victim from Kerala Jerome Arthar Philip was stabbed on Saturday night in his apartment the Neve Sha’anan Street.

He is taken to Tel Aviv’s Ichilov hospital but could not help him to bring back to life.

Other victim, Peter Xavier, 60, also from Kerala, is said to be in stable condition now.

Police suspect that the man was murdered, and have arrested two suspects — who are also Indian citizens. They lived with the victim in the apartment.

Magen David Adom rescue services staff arrived at the scene within minutes after the incident was reported and took the victims to Ichilov hospital.