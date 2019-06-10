Latest NewsInternational

Kim’s cruelty shocks humanity

Jun 10, 2019, 07:37 pm IST
Kim Jong Un the North Korean dictator killed his general who planned a military coup against him. The General was thrown to be a pond full of omnivorous Piranha fish. The general was first wounded using a knife.

Un bought the fish from Brazil and about hundreds of fish were there reported international dailies. But the name and other details of officer is not revealed. It is said that Un was inspired by James Bond movie titled ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’ to choose such a punishment. After his accession Un has sentenced 16 officers to death. There are criticisms that he has killed his half brother and some relatives.

