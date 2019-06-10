Massive fire breaks out at High Court

A massive fire broke out in the main building of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur today. The incident took place around 6 pm this evening.

Old furniture kept in the area inside the High Court building was gutted in the fire.

It is being reported that the fire inside the High Court building in Jabalpur occurred because of a short circuit. However, the exact cause behind the fire incident is yet to be ascertained.

Fire tenders reached the spot at Jabalpur’s South Civil lines area almost 30 minutes after the blaze occurred, but by then the intensity of the fire magnified.