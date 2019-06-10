Latest NewsIndia

Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to ICU at Medanta hospital

Jun 10, 2019, 11:30 pm IST
Less than a minute

Samajwadi Party (SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav has now been admitted to ICU at Gurugram’s Medanta hospital, after being discharged from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, Lucknow in Sunday. It was due to high blood sugar level that the 79-year-old required immediate attention and health checkup. He was flown to Delhi through a private chartered plane.

After his discharge, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath paid a visit to Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence to inquire about his health. Yogi Adityanath also gifted him a coffee table book on the Kumbh fair.

