Pakistan reportedly shut down terror camps in PoK areas : Indian Army Chief

Jun 10, 2019, 05:15 pm IST
Pakistan has reportedly shut down terror camps in PoK areas. The camps that have been temporarily closed belong to terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen. However, there is no confirmation about the closure of terror camps in PoK from the Indian Army.

According to a report, Pakistan closed some terror camps of LeT in the Kotli and Nikial area in the region opposite Sunderbani and Rajouri, respectively. Terror camps run by JeM have also been shut down in the Pala and Bagh area. A Hizbul Mujahideen camp was shut down in the Kotli area. Terror camps close to Muzaffarabad and Mirpur have also been shut, the report added.

Reacting to the report, Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat on Monday said the armed forces will continue to keep tight vigil along the Line of Control (LoC). “No way to verify whether Pakistan has closed down terrorist camps or not. We will continue to maintain strict vigil along our borders,” General Rawat told news agency ANI. After the airstrike by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Balakot, there has been no infiltration attempt from PoK, said the report.

