Periya Twin murder: CM comments about CBI inquiry

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan says that there is no need of CBI inquiry in Periya twin murder case. The current investigation is in right direction and unbiased. The other allegations are just political manipulations said him in legislative assembly.

The formation of Police Commissionerate system was already planned in 2013. This will help in maintaining law and order and for effective investigations. The police officers will be given magisterial power while the civil servants would retain theirs. Pulimutt construction delayed Vizhinjam project as the rocks are unavailable. The Adani group requested for more time and the government rejected it said minister Kadanapilly Ramachandran. CM assured that the gold smuggling will be under check and the culprits will be arrested. Balabhaskar’s death is also investigated. The police officers who involved in ballot got arrested. K J Maxi MLA has raised questions about the increasing crimes in the name of superstitions and beliefs.

CM responded that the issue is under the consideration of home ministry and law reform commission. The encroachment of forest land is 19276.6 hectors after 1977. 280.5 hectors were regained through high court orders, and government has requested the court time to resume the rest.