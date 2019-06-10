Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

PM Modi likely to outline priorities of Govt; secretaries of all ministries will meet today

Jun 10, 2019, 03:07 pm IST
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arranged a meeting of all secretaries on Monday asserted the government sources.

Apart from the 100 top bureaucrats, some important ministers will also be present in the meeting.The Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, the Additional Principal Secretary to PM and the Cabinet Secretary will be in attendance alongside the secretaries of all ministries.

The meeting will be held at PM’s residence at 6 30 pm .

It has been asserted that Modi will be asserting the agenda of his government while will take feedback from the top officials
A similar meeting was held in 2014 after Modi assumed charge as prime minister in his first term.

