PM Narendra Modi is our ‘Supreme Court’, Says Shivsena

Jun 10, 2019, 09:30 pm IST
Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Monday compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Supreme Court. Raut was of the opinion that the entire country should listen to him and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath when Ram Temple issue is concerned as they are ‘Supreme’.

Expressing his opinion on the above issue, Raut said, as quoted by IANS, “The auspicious time has arrived. Soon the construction of the Ram temple will begin in Ayodhya under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This is not a fight for taking credit. We will listen to Modiji because the country has elected him. He is our Supreme Court.”

